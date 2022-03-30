BOISE — Idaho water infrastructure investments totaling $325 million are included in the state Department of Water Resources appropriations bill Gov. Brad Little signed.
“I can’t think of a better investment for our children and grandchildren than ensuring clean, abundant water, especially here in the arid desert,” Little said in a release. He took part in a signing ceremony March 25 at Murtaugh Lake.
He said the state has done well managing water — treating groundwater and surface water as a single, connected system — “but we need to do more as our state grows and continually faces water scarcity.”
Little said the one-time investments HB 769 authorizes allow the state to increase storage capacity to better withstand drought years. Planned work also includes updating old, inefficient infrastructure and incorporating technologies that improve efficiency.
Projects are funded with help from federal coronavirus relief and state budget surplus money.
The bill directs $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over five years, including $100 million the first year, to projects managed by the Idaho Water Resource Board.
They include raising Anderson Ranch Dam on the South Fork Boise River in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, adding managed aquifer-recharge infrastructure and capacity on the Snake River above Milner Dam, building water delivery and treatment systems with Mountain Home Air Force Base and design of other eligible projects.
The department will receive $75 million in state general funds for improvements that benefit irrigation districts, canal companies and local systems. The bill text says this money can be used on expenditures, loans, grants or studies to address water sustainability, rehabilitate or improve aging water infrastructure, or support flood management.
Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director, told Capital Press that the Department of Water Resources appropriation “is in general as the governor proposed it. We are obviously pleased that is the outcome.” It includes other additional funding for staff and programs.
“Water is the lifeblood of Idaho’s economy,” the governor said. “Idaho is and always will be an ag state. I appreciate my legislative partners for joining me in keeping our ag industry thriving.”
Water quality, and drinking water and wastewater projects, are funded by House Bill 763, the appropriation for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The governor signed it March 23.