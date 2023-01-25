The Idaho Water Resource Board on Jan. 20 approved funding for 18 projects through its Aging Infrastructure Grants program, out of 36 applications.
The board also approved three loans.
The 2022 Legislature allocated $75 million to the board to finance aging-infrastructure projects, flood management grants and other water sustainability projects. Gov. Brad Little proposed the spending.
The board awarded nearly $12.56 million in grants in the current round of funding, its second.
The grants include:
• WRV Board of Control Diversion 45 rehab, $309,000, total project cost more than $1.03 million.
• Falls Irrigation District pump station rehab, $2 million, project cost more than $9.09 million.
• Cub River Irrigation Co. pump station project, $1 million, project cost more than $5.95 million.
• Nampa & Meridian Irrigation district, modernize canal diversion, more than $1.86 million, project cost more than $13.38 million.
• Curran Ditch Users Association pipeline project, $16,100, project cost $70,000.
• HFF Conant Creek canal lining and automation, $499,145, project cost more than $2.17 million.
• Island Ward Canal Co., replace main diversion headgate and automation, $11,945, project cost $47,781.
• North Side Canal Co., re-line North Side Canal 4,200 lineal feet downstream of Milner Dam on Snake River $2 million; project cost more than $7.34 million.
• King Hill Irrigation District Cold Springs pipeline project, $828,501; project cost more than $2.77 million.
• Twin Falls Canal Co., Highline Canal lining, $245,547; project cost $818,490.
• Big Lost Irrigation District canal lining, $900,000, project cost $3.1 million.
• Boise City Canal Co. headgate modernization, $122,000, project cost $366,000.
• Hat Butte Mutual Canal Co. pipeline project, $78,965, project cost $282,025.
• Solenberger Ditch Co., headgate replacement and relocation, $3,000, project cost $9,000.
• Sunnydell Irrigation District diversion structure modernization, $30,233, project cost $107,940.
• Twin Falls Canal Co., Rubicon measurement box improvements, $44,037, project cost $146,791.
• Burley Irrigation District waste structure replacement, $891,000, project cost $2.7 million.
• Hayden Irrigation District, replace, move main pipeline, $1.72 million, project cost $6.18 million.
Loans were made to:
• Raft River Recharge Group, $14 million with 20-year term for construction of pump station, pipeline and aquifer recharge basins. Group to form new irrigation district. Project cost estimate: $48 million.
• North Side, $5 million with 20-year term.
• King Hill, $500,000 with 15-year term.
