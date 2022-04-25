The Idaho Water Resource Board will accept flood-management grant applications through June 3.
The state created the program following the heavy 2016-17 winter that caused widespread flooding. It is open to flood control, drainage and irrigation districts; canal companies; cities and counties; and other public entities that may have incurred flood damage recently.
The maximum budget for each project is $200,000, and a 50% match is required with non-state dollars. Eligible projects generally include preventing floods, repairing flood-damaged stream channels, improving stream channels and reducing flood risk.
The board said in a release that it will award extra points this year to new applicants including water entities and communities. Projects also are scored based on readiness, urgency, cost-share funding and other criteria.
The board plans to select projects at its July meeting. Projects must be shovel-ready and under construction by late fall.
The board last year approved 10 projects totaling a combined $980,936. No more than half the total program budget can be spent in a single region.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.