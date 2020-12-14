The Idaho Water Users Association wants the state to endorse and help carry out water-quality trading.
IWUA Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said the group plans to propose a bill and a joint resolution. The 2021 Idaho Legislature is scheduled to start Jan. 11.
The bill would authorize the state Department of Environmental Quality to establish and operate voluntary water-quality trading programs. The resolution would be a non-binding statement that the Legislature supports water-quality trading as a concept.
Water-quality trading establishes a tangible value as a means of exchange. It aims to encourage upstream improvements that reduce the need for more expensive treatment downstream. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency supports it on a watershed scale.
Arrington said several settlement-pond projects, aiming to improve water quality in the Snake River or tributaries, have been planned or completed in southern Idaho. They can be expensive, as obtain land, equipment and permits must be obtained.
Water-quality trading has the potential to create more opportunity for projects, he said. A potential example involves a city’s total maximum-daily-load permit that authorizes wastewater discharge per Clean Water Act requirements.
“A city treats water, releases it, and it finds its way back into the river,” Arrington said. “Sometimes the cost of installing additional water treatment facilities can be exorbitant, and small communities can’t bear that burden. If you can go spend a couple hundred thousand to build one of these ponds to reduce loading from a different source, you can use that to offset what would have been cleaned at the treatment facility.”
State law allows water-quality trading.
“This simply would be formalizing this opportunity in Idaho,” Arrington said. “This is just another tool in the toolbox as these groups are working to improve the water quality of the Snake River and the (tributary) Boise River.”