The Idaho Water Resource Board’s Water Storage Projects Committee in a July 8 online meeting endorsed moving forward with part of a plan to triple the capacity of the Lost Valley Reservoir in the headwaters of the Weiser River Basin.
The committee voted to send a draft resolution in support of a water-right change to the board for consideration at its July 30 meeting. Proponents of increasing the 110-year-old reservoir from its current capacity of 10,000 acre-feet to up to 30,000 consider it critical.
The draft resolution calls for IDWRB to subordinate its water right for Galloway Dam, long proposed downstream, to Lost Valley Reservoir Co.’s right for the additional water. In return, the company would be required to hit process and financial targets by a deadline.
Water managers for years have sought opportunities to create more storage capacity in growing southwest Idaho. Expanding Lost Valley has cost advantages but would inundate U.S. Forest Service land and some habitat for the North Idaho ground squirrel, which is listed as threatened under he federal Endangered Species Act.
Pursuit of the project would require review under the National Environmental Policy Act, preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement detailing alternatives, and federal consultation under ESA, state Department of Water Resources officials said.
The Galloway water right currently has priority over the newer right for Lost Valley’s additional water. Subordinating it would allow Lost Valley’s additional space to be filled prior to the reservoir created by the proposed Galloway Dam, the draft resolution says. If that dam is built, its reservoir could hold up to 1.5 million acre-feet.
Conditions include that Lost Valley Reservoir Co. within three years makes progress in coordinating with the Forest Service to the point that the agency publishes a notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement, and over the same period shows financial support for construction, environmental studies and other investigations. The resolution also says IWRB may consider an extension if the company demonstrates due diligence.
The board would subordinate the Galloway water right only if the Forest Service releases a Record of Decision that identifies raising Lost Valley Dam as the selected alternative, and the company shows it can build it.
The committee voted to send the draft resolution to IWRB and have board staff circulate any proposed modifications prior to the July 30 meeting.
Cynthia Bridge Clark, water projects section manager with the department, said the three-year compliance period likely would start when the board adopts a final resolution — though that could be clarified, or tied to when the company agrees to terms.
Dave Tuthill of Idaho Water Engineering said construction, to cost an estimated $10 million, could start by 2023, depending on approvals and funding.
The company likely will request IWRB to partner in funding the project, but without the rights subordination, further study is not warranted, he said.
The additional water stored in an expanded Lost Valley Reservoir, now drained most years, would be offered to the 47 company shareholders, the state and other users in the Weiser River Basin. Tuthill said project benefits include flow enhancements for downstream fisheries and more carryover storage for recreation in and around the reservoir.