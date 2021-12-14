Idaho could get a much-needed boost to water supplies in 2022, but considerable catch-up is needed to makeup for drought this year.
“We probably need about 120% of our (average) snowpack to fill our reservoirs,” UI Power County Extension educator Terrell Sorenson said during a UI Ag Outlook videoconference Dec. 14. “It’s going to be quite a push to get there.”
Water carried over for next irrigation season was 70.9% of the 30-year average in the Boise River Basin as of Dec. 1. Other percentages included 31.4 for Owyhee, 43.6 for Upper Snake and 83.3 for Payette.
Base flows, which combine flows from rivers and springs, remain below average for this time of year, Sorenson said, partly a result of especially low flows between July 2020 and July 2021.
Though ’21-22 snowpack could disappoint, he said, runoff prospects are helped by soils that are much wetter than a year ago thanks to heavy precipitation in October. Headed into ’21, unusually dry soils soaked up more reservoir-bound water than expected.
Wet soils could be a “super-great thing if we get a little frost to with it, so that it’s set up that we get more runoff coming in,” Sorenson said.
Last spring was the second-driest on record, with precipitation at about 46.5% of normal, he said. And June was the hottest ever in the Upper Snake region. Both factors fueled strong irrigation demand.
Sorenson, based in eastern Idaho, said drought remains a concern but has improved. He expects some farmers in 2022 to plant more barley, which requires less water than many crops.
Troy Lindquist, National Weather Service senior hydrologist in Boise, said snow-water-equivalents were half the long-term median or worse in many Idaho basins Dec. 7, dragged by a dry, warm November.
He said the current La Nina weather pattern has a roughly 90% chance of continuing through winter and a 50% chance of persisting in March, April and May. The pattern features below-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Strong or average La Nina conditions often bring above-average snowpack to the Northwest and much of Idaho.
Lindquist said Climate Prediction Center outlooks for December through February call for below-normal temperatures for much of the Northwest and the Northern Plains. Southern Idaho has equal chances to see temperatures at, above or below normal.
December through February should bring above-normal precipitation to Idaho, though “the farther south you go, that is a smaller probability,” he said.
For March through May, forecasts for the northern panhandle slightly favor below-normal temperatures, Lindquist said. Warmer, drier conditions are favored near the Nevada border.
Runoff for April through September likely will be below normal in much of Idaho’s south and closer to normal in the north, he said, citing Northwest River Forecast Center predictions.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook calls for drought to continue across Idaho, but some improvement is expected, Lindquist said.