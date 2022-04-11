The snowpack is two-thirds to three-quarters of normal across much of southern Idaho after spring’s dry start.
Soils that drank in heavy fall precipitation have since dried, making it likely some snowmelt will be absorbed into the ground instead of running off into streams and rivers.
Shawn Nield, state soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho, said the soil-moisture profile “has not been satisfied with the dry spring.
“The lack of precipitation this spring across the state is giving us conditions much drier than normal, and that’s going to be a little bit of a concern as we get started with irrigation,” he said.
Snow accumulation after Jan. 8 flatlined across many basins south of the Clearwater until widespread storms arrived in early March, NRCS said in its April 1 Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report. But the snowy winter needed to make up for low carryover in reservoirs did not materialize.
“Early April storms may lead to a second peak in snowpack this month,” Erin Whorton, NRCS Snow Survey hydrologist and water supply specialist said in a release. Snowpack will have peaked earlier than normal if little precipitation falls.
The NRCS report said that depending on upcoming weather, much of Idaho “is poised to enter another summer with below normal streamflow and concerns about adequate irrigation supply.”
Water users should prepare for a short irrigation season and curtailments, NRCS said. Shortages can be expected in the Boise, Owyhee, Wood, Lost, Salmon Falls and Oakley basins, and in the upper Snake basin above Heise.
State Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema said in an April 5 release that half the state is in severe drought, “and that percentage will increase in coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in southern Idaho, including the Payette.”
He expects streamflow to be 20-70% of normal in the Snake, Big Lost, Big Wood, Little Wood, Salmon Falls, Payette and Weiser river basins.
NRCS said water left in reservoirs after the last irrigation season is below normal in many locations, so it is unlikely reservoirs will fill if demand starts early and exceeds natural flow during runoff season. Expected reduced runoff reflects low soil moisture and depleted shallow groundwater as well as potentially above-average summer temperatures.
Storage in Magic Reservoir on the Big Wood River is 43% of normal, and about 45 days of full water delivery is expected, NRCS said. Boise reservoir system storage is 86% of normal, and Owyhee Reservoir storage is 62%.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts for April call for precipitation above normal in the north and slightly below normal precipitation near Idaho’s southern border, NRCS said. Longer-term outlooks favor persistent drought particularly in the south.
Separately, NRCS reported on April 11 the snow-water equivalent was 79% of the 30-year median in central Idaho’s large Salmon River Basin. It was 69% in the Payette Basin, 63% in Boise and 68% in Weiser.
In the central mountains, the snow-water equivalent was 64% in the Big Wood Basin, 65% in the Little Wood Basin, 69% in Big Lost Basin and 85% in Little Lost Basin.
Southern Snake basin snowpacks ranged from 36% in the Owyhee Basin in the southwest corner, to 84% in the east.
Snowpacks near the Wyoming and Montana borders were 66-74% of normal.
The snowpack was better north of the Salmon: 92% and 95% in the Clearwater and Spokane basins, and 89% in the north Idaho panhandle.