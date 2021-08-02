The Idaho Water Users Association’s annual Water Law & Resource Issues Seminar is scheduled Aug. 16-17 at Sun Valley Resort.
Scheduled discussion topics include drought, state and federal water issues and policy, and a state legislative update by House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
“This year has been a difficult on for water managers,” IWUA Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said. “Record drought conditions have forced Idahoans throughout the state to cut back on water usage, change cropping plans and in some cases forego planting fields.”
State Department of Water Resources officials will provide updates on Big Wood and Portneuf river basin administration. A panel discussion will feature recently retired water leaders.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Touton is slated to deliver a virtual presentation on what to expect in the new presidential administration.
The seminar also will cover agriculture water requirements under the Food Safety and Modernization Act; modeling the future of irrigation systems; Columbia River Basin water, power and environmental management; and forest fires and water supply — a fairly new topic to water users, Arrington said.
“Wildfires devastate the local environment and can create significant impacts on water supplies,” he said. “For example, reduction in shade from the forest canopy will cause slow to melt quicker, changing runoff patterns and the ability to capture and maximize those water supplies. The lack of ground cover results in increased sediment in rivers, streams and reservoirs, causing water quality concerns and reducing the capacity of our storage systems.”
IWUA offered a virtual participation option for the 2020 event, where in-person attendance was capped on COVID-19 concerns.