A coalition of water groups is urging the Idaho Legislature to keep funding a flood-management grant program it started two years ago.
This year’s amount could be up to $1 million, said Steve Stuebner, a spokesman for Boise River Flood Control District No. 10. The group is encouraging the legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to set aside the amount as a one-time supplemental appropriation or as a permanent addition to the Idaho Water Resource Board budget.
Gov. Brad Little, ahead of the 2020 legislative session, issued a memo to agency heads calling for a 1% cut in budgets for the current fiscal year and a 2% reduction in base spending for Fiscal Year 2021, which starts July 1. Elementary and high school education is not affected.
The legislature approved one-time expenditures of $800,000 last year and $1 million in 2018, after the previous year’s near-record snowpack and runoff caused flooding in several areas. The state Water Resource Board administers the grants, which require a 50% match from recipients.
Officials of the Twin Falls Canal Co., Idaho and Treasure Valley water users’ associations, and Garden City-based Flood Control District No. 10 recently told the House Energy and Environmental Affairs Committee that they support continued funding.
The groups said in a Feb. 25 news release that the grants enable communities to meet longstanding flood-management needs, benefit state lands and water resources, and provide water-management and water-quality benefits.
“Flooding is a recurring phenomenon — it’s something you’re constantly managing,” said Dan Steenson, an attorney representing Flood Control District No. 10. “We need more funding on an ongoing basis.”
Grants over the last two years led to installation of about 25 projects and $5.6 million in improvements, including local matching funds and community partners.
“When you look at the amount of money being raised by the grant recipients through local matches and partnerships, that is leading to some really substantial flood-management projects that benefit our communities,” Idaho Water Users Association Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said.
For example, Twin Falls Canal Co. in 2018 added $505,560 of its own and partners’ funding to an $85,340 Water Resource Board grant to build the 20-acre East Perrine Pond-Wetland Project that prevents about 3,000 tons of sediment from flowing into the Snake River annually. Company attorney John Simpson said there is potential for more such projects if state funding is available.
Flood Control District No. 10 in 2019 combined a $160,000 grant with its own $100,000 and contributions from 11 agencies to create an $833,991 project to develop a two-dimensional Boise River Model Tool to help predict potential flood damage from Diversion Dam in east Boise to the Snake River, and identify priority projects.
The Boise River changes year after year, Flood Control District No. 10 manager Mike Dimmick said. “We are trying to get out in front of this flooding with the 2-D model, which will allow us to do simulations with flood flows to se where the problem spots are located, and what we might do to address those issues.”