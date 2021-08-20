BURLEY, Idaho — Southwest Irrigation District members are sharing drought-reduced water supplies to help each other finish crops.
Each member is using the minimum needed and leaving the rest for others.
“We will get through this irrigation season,” said Brent Stoker, who farms near Burley. “With conservation, it looks like we will be able to make the majority of crops.”
Southwest members irrigate with groundwater and a recently reduced supply of canal-delivered surface water, which they typically use to take pressure off their groundwater and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
The amount of available surface water dropped sharply after the state Department of Water Resources in July said Snake River system flows would be well below long-term averages due to an extraordinarily dry spring and summer.
Some entities that lease surface water to Southwest exercised contract "out" clauses, triggered by the tight supply, or delivered much less water.
“Southwest moves about 90,000 to 95,000 acre-feet a year of surface water,” said Brian Higgs of Water Well Consultants in Burley. “This year, we’ll be lucky to move 60,000.”
Members switched to wells and worked on sharing the available surface water.
Stoker said some producers had mechanical problems with deep wells that had not been used for years.
“We started sharing water and shuffling, seeing who could do what,” he said.
Burley Irrigation District operational wastewater — which is left over in canals — can be re-pumped upstream instead of returned to the Snake River immediately.
“We have not done a private lease for water, but we have continued to deliver waste water to them,” BID General Manager John Lind said. BID also is “doing everything we can in terms of transporting water to them and making sure they can use that wastewater.”
Higgs said there was less wastewater available this year partly because of the prolonged high heat, and a lack of rain “exacerbated the problem of all crops needing water at the same time.”
That has eased as harvest neared.
Stoker said BID’s transport capability is important to Southwest.
“Guys that do have water dump it in so guys without water can take it out,” he said. “BID helps with that.”
The supply includes pumped groundwater.
“We can irrigate in other places, but we are yanking” on the aquifer, Stoker said.