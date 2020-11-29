The Idaho Water Resource Board voted Nov. 19 to take the lead role in financing the non-federal portion of raising the Anderson Ranch Dam on the South Fork Boise River.
The move comes ahead of a year-end deadline for federal authorization and funding. The board is the lead partner in the project with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Raising the dam would increase the supply of water in the growing Boise metro area. Anderson was deemed most feasible to raise of the three major Boise River dams.
Reclamation took comments on the Boise River Basin Feasibility Study Draft Environmental Impact Statement July 31-Sept. 14. Its preferred alternative calls for raising the 456-foot dam by 6 feet to add about 29,000 acre-feet of storage to the current total of 413,000 acre-feet.
Comments addressed water rights and contracting for the additional stored water as well as concern about impacts on rainbow trout spawning and rearing habitat, upstream landowners and recreation.
Michael Coffey, Boise-based spokeswoman for Reclamation’s Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region, said release of the final EIS is anticipated in early 2021, followed by the Record of Decision in the spring.
Raising the dam is expected to cost $91 million. Reclamation’s portion would require authorization and funding under the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, which requires the non-federal cost of construction to be paid upfront.
The WIIN Act provides the opportunity to increase water storage in federal projects. Roland Springer, Reclamation’s deputy regional director in Boise, said the agency has received funding under the act for its half of the feasibility study and for development of the EIS. Both are precursors to construction.
The project must be determined feasible by Jan. 1 to receive construction authority under the WIIN Act, he said. The Interior secretary would make the determination and notify Congress.
IWRB said in a news release that by taking a lead role in financing the non-federal portion, it likely will issue revenue bonds and subcontract with water users to pay for the new reservoir space. Bonds would be retired with payments from water users over time.
The board’s resolution says it believes contracting with Reclamation for the non-federal portion of the new storage space and in turn negotiating directly with potential space-holders “will be the most efficient and best method to ensure stakeholder and state support for reasonable financing for the project.”
Cynthia Bridge Clark, state Department of Water Resources Water Projects Section manager, said upcoming steps include identifying stakeholders with whom the board would contract and their repayment capability.
While the project hinges on a federal determination that it is feasible, “the state is very supportive, and the board is going to move forward,” she said. “We will continue to coordinate with Reclamation and our congressional delegation to track and monitor progress.”