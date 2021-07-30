The Idaho Water Resource Board has approved spending $1.47 million to evaluate changing Ririe Reservoir operations to increase how much water can be stored there for irrigation and other purposes.
The eastern Idaho dam impounds Willow Creek, a Snake River tributary. By law, it must spill stored water in the fall to make room for 50,000 acre-feet of water for flood control — about half its total capacity — no matter how much storage water there is.
The dam was built in response to an early 1960s flood. It was completed in 1978. The reservoir rarely fills, due in part to the required release.
The Legislature this year adopted a resolution supporting changing flood-control rule curves to “more properly balance Ririe Reservoir water supply and irrigation supplies with adequate flood control.”
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed initial studies evaluating flood risk and additional storage. The studies showed reevaluating winter flood-control operations could retain flood-control benefits and provide valuable storage benefits during some years, the resolution said.
The Water Resource Board said in a release that it will partner with Mitigation Inc. to complete studies and projects to change the curves without interfering with the reservoir’s authorized purposes, including flood control.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will do the studies. Revising the curves requires federal approval.
“It’s one of the few reservoirs that I don’t think has a very good balance between flood control and water supply,” engineer Lyle Swank, a consultant with Mitigation Inc., said in an interview. “In a year like 2021, when reservoirs don’t fill, it really shows up.”
Ririe space holder Mitigation Inc., comprised of several canal companies above American Falls, for years has wanted to improve the reliability of its water stored there, he said.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes per a 1990 settlement have a senior Snake River water right. Ririe has been used in part to mitigate the impact on other rights holders.
It could take about two years to complete second-phase studies, said Swank, a former Upper Snake state water master. Studies in part will address downstream impacts and how rule curves would be updated.
The Corps is likely to schedule a kick-off meeting in late August, he said.