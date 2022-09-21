Anderson Ranch Dam

The Anderson Ranch Dam in Idaho is slated to be expanded using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

 U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

The Idaho Water Resource Board will spend nearly $87 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on water projects, most of it going toward raising a dam to increase its water storage capacity.

Some $72.9 million represents the state’s share to raise Anderson Ranch Dam, $8.3 million is for two new Upper Snake Basin aquifer-recharge projects and $5 million is for initial design and contracting associated with building a pump station and pipeline from the Snake River to Mountain Home Air Force Base to increase its water supply.

