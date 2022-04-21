The Idaho Water Resource Board is seeking public comment through May 20 on draft criteria for funding water-related construction.
The 2022 Legislature authorized substantial new spending of federal coronavirus relief funds and state budget surplus on water infrastructure.
The board is considering one set of draft criteria for evaluating projects that address aging water infrastructure and another for work that could be added to its Regional Water Sustainability Project List. The board will develop application processes based in part on the comments it received.
The sustainability project list, released in late July and set to be updated, identifies and ranks $843 million worth of projects seen as substantially increasing water supply and system reliability. The board said placement on the list is not a funding commitment but is a recognition that a project could help water sustainability.
For aging water infrastructure projects, the board plans to set up a competitive application process for evaluating those that involve a mix of loans and grants, meet a cost-share requirement, and benefit the larger economy as well as future water sustainability. Infrastructure that supports water delivery, storage, treatment and application may qualify, according to draft criteria.
Program funding sources include $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $146 million from the board’s water management account, $18 million from its revolving development account for loans, and $10 million from its Secondary Aquifer Planning, Management and Implementation Fund.
Rescue Plan Act money, subject to U.S. Treasury guidelines, targets raising Anderson Ranch Dam, building a Snake River pipeline and treatment plant for Mountain Home Air Force Base and adding Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge capacity in the river’s upper reaches.
The board’s water management account has a previous legislative appropriation or $70 million and a newly appropriated $75 million, one-third of which is for grants. The account also has an annual $1 million for flood management grants.
The secondary aquifer fund annually gets $5 million each from the cigarette tax and the state general fund. It is used for annual annual aquifer recharge operations on the Eastern Snake Plain, cloud seeding and statewide aquifer monitoring and modeling.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund important water projects statewide,” Jo Ann Cole-Hansen of Lewiston, water board member and finance chairman, said in a release. “Our purpose is to evaluate worthy water projects throughout the state. The goal of our draft criteria is to stretch our grant money as far as we can to address as many projects as we can.”
Comments can be sent to board staff member Neeley Miller at Neeley.Miller@idwr.idaho.gov.