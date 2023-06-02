Kail Sheppard, manager for the new Sweden Irrigation district

Kail Sheppard, manager of the New Sweden Irrigation District.

 File photo by Dianna Troyer/For the Capital Press

The Idaho Water Resource Board recently approved $1.3 million to develop a new Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge site in partnership with New Sweden Irrigation District.

The aquifer lies beneath the Snake River. It has been in decline in recent decades for reasons including population and business growth and irrigation practices that return less water.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you