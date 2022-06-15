Idaho aims to compile and map nitrate data next year and publish an updated list of priority areas in 2024.
The state Department of Environmental Quality’s most recent list of 35 nitrate priority areas reflects data to 2016. The new list will be the department’s fifth.
The process “helps us determine whether things are improving, if land management decisions are actually impacting groundwater quality,” said Ed Hagan, groundwater bureau chief at the state Department of Environmental Quality.
The department said nitrate is one of the most widespread groundwater contaminants in the state. Sources include plants and other organic matter that return nitrate to soil as they decompose, septic systems, feedlot waste and nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Nitrate that is not used by plants can build up in soil and move through it. Precipitation, irrigation and sandy soils allow it to percolate into groundwater. High levels in drinking water can harm people, livestock, fish and surface waters.
“A lot of activities that threaten groundwater are not regulated,” said Kathryn Elliott, groundwater coordinator for the department. Examples include home fertilizer use, and subdivisions of homes that have septic tanks but are not regulated as to density.
Hagan said dairies are regulated in that they must have nutrient management plans.
The eight highest-priority areas on the most recent list included Ada and Canyon counties, which had no trend, and two communities therein — northeast of Star and west of Middleton — which had increasing trends.
Weiser, a major farming and ranching area on the northwestern outskirts of the Treasure Valley, ranked sixth but showed a decreasing problem.
Weiser “is a tough spot because you have shallow groundwater and sandy soils,” Hagan said. “They’re somewhat controlled by their geological environment.”
Tristan Winegar, who grows forage crops and seed beans near Weiser, said it is a “historically high-nitrate area.” It is believed to be one of the points where prehistoric Lake Idaho drained, depositing nitrates.
He said soil characteristics include high calcium content, which helps to hold nitrates, and large soil particles. “What happens is that when you put fertilizer on, it travels easier because of the large particles.”
“None of our efforts here have increased or decreased nitrates, because we started out with them,” Winegar said.
He said most local farmers apply fertilizer based on soil samples, and as sparingly as possible given recent high prices.
Hagan said nitrate priority area rankings help inform local officials, like counties that plan land uses and health districts that issue permits for septic systems. They aid in identifying where to target funding and improvement projects, such as by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Scoring criteria include population, existing water quality, water quality trends and presence of wells. He said wells total about 12,000 in the latest sample data including about 4,400 in nitrate priority areas.