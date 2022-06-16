The Idaho Water Resource Board will take applications through Aug. 5 for the first grants that target improvements to aging infrastructure.
The Legislature this year approved the new program. It aims to support projects that improve or replace aging water infrastructure. Ensuring long-term supply and benefiting the state’s economy are among goals.
The board set aside $12.5 million for the first round of grants. Awards are to be issued in late fall, the board said in a release.
The program targets water infrastructure that supports irrigation water delivery, storage, drainage, treatment and irrigation. Repair, maintenance, replacement or improvement projects are eligible. Grants are limited to one-third of a project’s total cost.
Applications can come from irrigation districts and control boards, canal companies, drainage and groundwater districts, and ditch companies and lateral ditch user associations. Reservoir districts, municipal irrigation districts, counties and municipalities, and water districts also can apply.
The Legislature this year passed a Department of Water Resources appropriations bill that includes $325 million in federal coronavirus relief and state funds for infrastructure investment. Of that, $75 million in state funds target improvements benefiting irrigation districts, canal companies and local systems.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund important water projects statewide,” Jo Ann Cole-Hansen of Lewiston, the board’s finance chair, said in a release. “Our purpose is to evaluate worthy water projects throughout the state.”
The board adopted evaluation criteria June 7 after receiving input from water users and the public. The board in April released draft criteria for comment.
Cole-Hansen said evaluation criteria intend to “stretch our grant money as far as we can to address as many projects as we can.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.