The Idaho Water Resource Board will accept flood-management grant applications through June 18.
The board will announce the awards at its regular meeting July 22-23. It is offering a total of $800,000 statewide. No more than half the available funding can be spent in a single region.
The State Flood Management Grant Program started following a heavy winter that produced flooding. The board in the past three years funded 36 grants totaling $2.73 million.
The Legislature made the program permanent. Gov. Brad Little signed the Department of Water Resources annual appropriation, which provides $1 million from the state general fund. That includes $800,000 for flood management and $200,000 for water quality monitoring.
Eligible agencies can apply for up to $200,000 per project. A 50% match is required.
Grants are available to flood-control districts, drainage districts, irrigation districts and canal companies, municipalities, counties and other public agencies, the board said in a release.
Proceeds fund work to repair flood-damaged stream channels, improve channels, reduce flood risk and help prevent flooding.
Applicants must provide evidence of flood damage or conditions that create flood risk in a stream channel. They must outline proposed repairs or improvements.