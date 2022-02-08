The snowpack was near normal Feb. 1 in much of Idaho despite recent dry weather, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
A wet December and snowy first week of January pushed totals above normal, but dry conditions and temperatures slightly above normal in the mountains have prompted some concern about early runoff.
“Warmer temperatures combined with little snowfall throughout January resulted in an unusually dense snowpack for this time of year,” Daniel Tappa, hydrologist and data collection officer for NRCS in Idaho, said.
He said snowpack density is closely related to the potential for snowmelt to begin. “The higher the density, the closer the snowpack is to reaching an isothermal state, which happens before widespread snowmelt can occur.”
Tappa said in an interview that while snowpack this dense, this soon “is a bit alarming in terms of the health of mountain snowpack,” spring weather will be the determining factor. The sun’s low angle is helping it stay in place for now.
NRCS said though conditions remain favorable for a normal runoff season, normal runoff is unlikely if dry conditions persist.
Reservoir storage in the Upper Snake River system in eastern Idaho was well below normal for Feb. 1. The snowpack is 85-95% of normal.
Kevin Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said La Nina conditions typically place southeast Idaho on the edge of or between active storm tracks as they move over a Pacific high-pressure ridge. Storms have hit parts of Montana and western Canada, “and just not come far enough south to give us a lot of precipitation here.”
Climate Prediction Center outlooks for southeast Idaho call for below-normal precipitation for the next two weeks, near normal for the next month and possibly above normal in spots for three months, he said Feb. 7.
NRCS said reservoir storage in southern Snake River basins is below normal except at Wild Horse Reservoir in the Upper Owyhee. Precipitation in January was below normal for the Owyhee and Bruneau basins but higher than usual in Salmon Falls, Goose Creek and Raft River.
Storage was 77% of normal in the Boise River system of Anderson Ranch, Arrowrock and Lucky Peak reservoirs, and 61% in the Weiser River Basin. It was 88.5% in the Payette Basin. Snowpack in west-central Idaho basins was around normal Feb. 1.
Tappa said that while reservoir storage does not change much in fall and winter unless there is an unusual occurrence like rain, it indicates how much runoff is needed to meet irrigation needs. In the central mountains, snowpack was 115% of normal Feb. 1 in the Big Wood Basin, where Magic Reservoir storage was 43% after back-to-back dry years.
NRCS said snowpack in Wood and Lost River basins stayed above normal after a dry January. Soil moisture also is above normal, which may help runoff efficiency in spring.