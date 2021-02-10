January precipitation was well above normal in central Idaho’s Wood and Lost river basins, where the snowpack was about one-third of average.
A February USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service report said the central-mountain region “finally experienced large increases in their snow-water content” from late January’s atmospheric-river event that dumped snow on California’s Sierra mountain range.
Forecasters hope storm tracks “will continue to bring much-needed moisture to the southern Snake River, Wood and Lost basins, and help relieve drought conditions in these regions.”
Hydrologist Erin Whorton, NRCS Idaho Snow Survey water-supply specialist, told Capital Press that reservoir levels look good in much of the state, though the amount of water stored in Magic Reservoir in the central mountains is just 36% of its 30-year average as inflow remains low.
Officials continue to monitor soil moisture, a factor in how much snowmelt makes it to streams and reservoirs, she said.
Whorton said there is concern about the water supply in lower-elevation Southern Snake basins, where there is less time remaining to accumulate more snow and current forecasts call for 40-60% of normal streamflow for March through July.
The report said Southern Snake reservoir storage as of Feb. 1 was 101% of normal at Oakley, 106% at Salmon Falls, 145% at Wild Horse and 101% at Owyhee.
“Because snowpack levels are below normal across the state right now, streamflow forecasts predict below-average streamflow across much of the state,” Whorton said. Most basins will need above-normal precipitation in February and March to reach normal snowpack levels and “make up for the slow start of winter.”
The report said total precipitation from Oct. 1 to Feb. 1 was about 85-120% of normal in basins in Idaho’s northern panhandle, 80-100% in the north-central region’s Clearwater River Basin and 93% of normal in the Salmon River Basin to the south, the report said.
The period’s total precipitation was 81-86% of normal in west-central basins; 66% and 75% to the east in Big Lost and Big Wood basins, respectively; about 75% in the Upper Snake; 60-70% in the Southern Snake to the south and west; and about 65% in the Bear River Basin in the state’s southeast corner.