A wet, cold February boosted the snowpack across much of Idaho.
River basin snowpacks range from 67% to 120% of their 30-year averages, the Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report said. Irrigation supply as of March 1 was expected to be nearly normal across most basins.
Concerns persist in the east-central mountains.
“Unlike other areas of the state, below-normal precipitation, snowpack and low reservoir storage in the Wood and Lost basins are cause for concern about ample water supply,” hydrologist Erin Whorton, Idaho Snow Survey water-supply specialist, said in a news release. “However, it is possible that a few big storms in the next few months could switch the narrative.”
The region is “running in the 75% range in snowpack and we can’t seem to buy another large storm to make up the difference,” Big Wood Canal Co. Board Chairman Carl Pendleton told Capital Press. “So it certainly looks like a shortened season. It’s a little early to forecast because sometimes we get late-season storms, but it sure doesn’t look very good.”
Magic Reservoir on March 9 held about 28,000 acre-feet of water, “and we should be looking at 70,000 to 100,000” normally, he said. “We are just not getting any inflow.”
Big Wood River flow is just below 80% of average at the Hailey gauge and about 13% at the Stanton Crossing gauge downstream.
Pendleton said flow is helping to replenish the gravel-bottomed aquifer upstream.
The high-desert Owyhee River Basin drains parts of Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
“The last couple of storms really did give us a little shot in the arm,” Owyhee Irrigation District General Manager Jay Chamberlin said. Forecast runoff jumped from about 33% of normal to 66% between Feb. 1 and March 1.
OID expects to “draft hard on the reservoir” barring unforeseen weather, he said. The district can supplement Owyhee Reservoir supply by pumping water from the Snake River if needed, though that adds power and labor cost.
The reservoir March 9 contained about 370,000 acre-feet of water compared to a 30-year average of around 400,000.
NRCS said precipitation in February ranged from 103% of normal in the Little Lost Basin to 206% in the Salmon Falls Basin in the south Snake region. Northern Idaho basins are near or above normal for the water year.
The amount of water stored in most Boise and Payette basin reservoirs was close to normal as of March 1, NRCS said. Precipitation was above normal in February and slightly below normal for the snow-accumulation season.
To the east, Upper Snake reservoir storage averaged about 120% of normal. Total precipitation increased 10% from Feb. 1 to March 1, and water-year precipitation in individual basins ranged from 81% to 92% of normal. Snowpack ranged from 93% to 112% of normal.