Snow-capped mountains are visible from Bonneville Ridge in Inkom, Idaho, in this file photo. Idaho’s snowpack is in good shape this winter.

The mountain snowpack remains above normal in most of Idaho, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service reports.

Although January was drier than usual with below-normal snowfall north of the Snake River, all snow telemetry sites recorded increases in snow-water equivalent, the Feb. 1 Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report said.

