The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has added three people to its Idaho Snow Survey team.
The team gathers data from NRCS snow telemetry sites, known as SNOTEL sites, and other sources. Its Water Supply Outlook Reports are important to irrigators and other water users.
The first monthly report on the snow-accumulation season will be in January.
NRCS Idaho Public Affairs Specialist Mindi Rambo said the team's headcount had dropped over the past couple of years but is back to normal.
Corey Loveland was hired as supervisor, Erin Whorton as water-supply specialist and Mark Robertson as hydrologist.
Loveland came to NRCS Idaho from the National Weather Service’s North Central River Forecast Center near Minneapolis. As a coordination hydrologist, he worked with individual weather-forecast offices on flood forecasting in the Upper Mississippi River Basin.
Whorton succeeds Ron Abramovich, who retired last spring. Whorton is an ice and glacier expert. She has additional training in remote sensing, partnerships and media outreach. She came from the U.S. Geological Survey, where she was doing glacier and snow-depth research.
Robertson is the central Idaho SNOTEL data manager. He will focus on the Boise, Salmon, Lost, Wood and Payette rivers. He is a radar snow-depth specialist and software programmer. He previously worked for USDA Agricultural Research Service.
“We are excited to add these new members to our existing Snow Survey roster,” Curtis Elke, NRCS state conservationist for Idaho. “Our customers in Idaho, and parts of Wyoming and Utah who rely on the valuable data provided by snow survey are going to greatly benefit.”
They join hydrologist and data-collection officer-manager Danny Tappa, hydrologist and eastern Idaho-Upper Snake SNOTEL data manager Earl Adsley, northern Idaho SNOTEL data manager Cody Brown, southern Idaho SNOTEL data manager Pete Youngblood and electronic technician John Wilford.