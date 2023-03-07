The Idaho Senate Resources and Environment Committee on March 6 endorsed a bill that would add Bear Lake to a statute that aims to preserve lakes and other waters that are popular for recreation.

The committee voted to send Senate Bill 1112, which also has irrigation and power-production implications, to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation.

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

