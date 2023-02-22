New landowners would have to use surface water first for irrigation under a bill before the Idaho Senate.
Senate Bill 1033 is aimed at bolstering current state law aimed at protecting groundwater.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee sent the bill to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation.
The state encourages the use of surface water for irrigation, and applicants proposing to make land-use changes must use surface water as the primary source where it is reasonably available, according to Idaho Code Title 67, Section 6537.
The availability standard is met, the law says, if a surface water right can be made applicable to the land, the land is entitled to get water from an irrigation entity, and the entity has sufficient water rights and infrastructure to deliver to the site.
The law also requires local governments to consider how changes to long-term comprehensive plans would impact groundwater.
A recent district court decision in Twin Falls held that state Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman exceeded his authority by relying on this policy to make new groundwater right applications subject to conditions, the bill’s purpose statement said.
The bill would provide clear authority to the director to condition new irrigation groundwater rights consistent with the policy.
When the applicant for a groundwater right has reasonably available surface water rights, he or she would be required to use all of them and limit the use of groundwater to when the surface water supply “is not reasonably sufficient to irrigate the place of use or is not available due to drought, curtailment by priority, and the seasonal startup and shutoff, or maintenance schedules, for surface water deliveries,” according to the bill.
The bill also would prohibit irrigating with groundwater if surface water is intentionally discontinued or reduced, or shut off because an annual assessment is unpaid.
“It’s important in the broader context of how we manage water, particularly in the face of development,” said Paul Arrington, Idaho Water Users Association executive director and general counsel.
For example, when a developer builds a residential subdivision outside municipal service limits and drills a community well, that groundwater would be used for irrigation only to fill gaps such as when delivery of surface water is shut off for the season, he said.
The bill aims to help maintain, after development, surface water irrigation that has been used historically and to enable the Department of Water Resources director to act, Arrington said. The idea is to “rely on surface water instead of new depletions of groundwater” for irrigation.
