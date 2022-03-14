The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will take applications through April 14 for agricultural best management practices grants.
The five-year-old program aims to encourage landowners to develop and carry out farm and ranch practices that reduce pollution in high-priority watersheds and help the department meet total maximum daily load objectives.
The department said projects can start July 1 and must show significant progress or be completed by June 30, 2023.
Julia Achabal, the department’s non-point source coordinator, said projects are ranked regionally, selected and contracted, often for 18 months. Non-point refers to pollution not attributable to a single source or site.
She said the short turnaround means applicants may benefit from doing some preliminary planning and design work.
A match of at least 40% is required. A single project cannot receive more than $250,000 in state funds, of which no more than 10% can be used for administrative expenses.
The program had six applicants and funded four projects in its first fiscal year, 2018, Achabal said.
Fiscal 2019 had 13 applicants, of which six projects received funding. Other totals were 2020, eight applicants and six projects funded; 2021, 10 applicants and five projects funded; and 2022, 11 applications were received and funded.
The Legislature authorized $500,000 for the program in fiscal 2018, $790,000 in 2019, $500,000 in 2020, $279,000 in fiscal 2021 and $1.2 million in 2022.
Achabal said the number of applications varies based on needs. Dollar awards vary based on available funding and the size of projects in the applicant pool.
The Department of Environmental Quality appropriations bill, House Bill 763, proposes $5 million for the current fiscal year, ending June 30, said Keith Bybee, Legislative Services Office manager of budget and policy analysis.
For the fiscal year that starts July 1, the department would spend whatever is left of the $5 million.
“They plan to spend $5 million across two fiscal years mostly because the fiscal year ends June 30, in the middle of prime season in dealing with BMP issues,” he said.
