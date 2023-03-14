BOISE — The Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee on March 13 endorsed a memorial in opposition to proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards that aim to protect tribal reserved rights.

Tribal reserved rights pertain to a tribe’s treaty-guaranteed rights to fish, for consumption, and to fishing-access locations.

