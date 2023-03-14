BOISE — The Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee on March 13 endorsed a memorial in opposition to proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards that aim to protect tribal reserved rights.
Tribal reserved rights pertain to a tribe’s treaty-guaranteed rights to fish, for consumption, and to fishing-access locations.
EPA recognizes that tribal reserved rights to use and access natural and cultural resources are “an intrinsic part of tribal life and are of deep cultural, economic and subsistence importance to tribes,” the agency said in a Dec. 5 Federal Register entry that announced the proposed standards and a three-month comment period.
These rights could be impaired by water quality levels that limit right holders’ ability to use them, the agency said.
EPA proposes to revise federal Clean Water Act regulations to clarify and prescribe how water quality standards must protect water and water-dependent resources reserved for tribes through treaties and other federal law.
The agency said it aims to establish new requirements to provide a nationally applicable framework to ensure that water quality standards protect applicable reserved rights. The intent of the revisions is to provide clarity, predictability and transparency of EPA’s review of state standards, and to develop standards where reserved rights apply.
House Joint Memorial 4 supporters said the proposed new federal standards circumvent the Idaho standards — which EPA approved in 2019 — and threaten the state’s sovereignty over water rights. The committee voted to send it to the House with a do-pass recommendation.
The memorial would be sent to Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Raul Labrador and members of the state’s congressional delegation if the legislature passes it.
And the memorial could be a consideration in any future discussions about Idaho suing EPA if it adopts the standards, said Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, the legislation’s sponsor.
EPA’s proposed standards would undo Clean Water Act provisions that enable states to operate effectively under the law, and would create a situation in which “everything becomes a variance,” said Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry President Alex LaBeau. A variance is a request to vary from established law if conditions are met.
A state-funded study by Boise State University determined a fish consumption rate. The state complied with the Clean Water Act in applying scientific data in a water quality formula as part of its EPA-approved standards, the memorial says.
EPA’s proposed new standards would effectively establish an unrealistic and unattainable water quality standard based on 19th-century treaties rather than an actual fish-consumption rate, according to the memorial, and ignore federalism implications.
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation supports the memorial, said Braden Jensen, governmental affairs director.
“We see it as a sovereignty issue,” he said.
Treaties are established law that predates statehood and should be upheld by state lawmakers, who take an oath to uphold federal and state constitutions, said Marie Kellner of the Idaho Conservation League.
Passing the resolution risks signaling that the state disrespects treaties, said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise.
