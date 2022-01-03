Idaho Power Co. wants to acquire enough electricity to meet higher summer peak demand as the state's population grows.
The utility in its new request to the state Public Utilities Commission said it will accept proposals for all types of additional sources of electricity to meet the higher peak summer demand, including renewables and battery storage.
However, Tom Arkoosh, a Boise lawyer, said the plan discourages development of small hydroelectric projects under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, or PURPA.
He represents IdaHydro, whose members operate more than 30 small hydropower plants that qualify to sell electricity to a utility under the 1978 federal law. Members include irrigation districts, canal companies, farmers and ranchers.
Idaho Power in its Dec. 30 request says it forecasts additional summer peak capacity needs starting next year and running through 2026, when the major Boardman, Ore., to Hemingway, Idaho, transmission line is expected to start operating.
“We anticipate sustained load growth that will require new resources to meet peak summer demand and maintain system reliability,” the company said.
Idaho Power in its Dec. 3 application to proceed told the commission its proposed acquisitions are “necessary and required in a dynamic energy landscape in order to continue to provide reliable and adequate electric service to customers starting in the summer of 2023 and into the future.”
The company said in its paperwork it identified a deficit that starts in June 2023.
Under PURPA, utilities must buy qualifying small hydroelectric facilities’ power at a special rate. The state-approved rate reflects what the utility would otherwise pay to buy or develop new power sources.
“The importance of the capacity deficiency date to PURPA project development is economics,” IdaHydro’s Arkoosh told Capital Press.
He said the hydroelectric projects receive separate payments for energy delivered and for available capacity put online. The utility does not make added capacity payments until it reaches the first capacity-deficiency date.
The capacity payments would spur new development while a lower, energy-only rate would not, Arkoosh said.
“My clients advise that with a capacity deficiency date of next year, new small hydros would become economically feasible and would be developed,” he said.
“It is the hope of IdaHydro that the Public Utilities Commission will clear the way for cheaper, competitively procured renewable energy,” Arkoosh said. “We need the electricity now.”