Potatoes

Idaho produces about one-third of U.S. potatoes.

 Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho’s potato crop has caught up well after wet, cold weather during planting and emergence seasons delayed its start.

Declo-area grower Mark Darrington liked what he saw during recent test digs: tubers, in contrast to the “big crop of vines” of one variety that produced poorly in last year’s drought and early, prolonged high heat.

