Idaho’s potato crop has caught up well after wet, cold weather during planting and emergence seasons delayed its start.
Declo-area grower Mark Darrington liked what he saw during recent test digs: tubers, in contrast to the “big crop of vines” of one variety that produced poorly in last year’s drought and early, prolonged high heat.
In the south-central region, “compared to last year, this crop looks fabulous,” he said. “As compared to a five-year average, it is a good, solid, average crop.”
“It was slow on emergence, but once it emerged, it performed well,” Darrington said.
Nearby to the south and west, Randy Hardy said the crop had been 10-14 days behind before the recent momentum gain in mostly warm, clear conditions.
“We’re not seeing the tuber development we normally would this time of year, but it’s close,” said Hardy, who produces south of Burley. “The (tuber) set looks really good and the canopy looks really good.”
He said July 27 that the region so far hasn’t seen wildfire smoke, which hindered the ’21 crop substantially. Smoke interferes with photosynthesis and can keep nighttime temperatures higher than is ideal for the plants.
Hardy said daytime and nighttime temperatures have been good recently, and “if things stay together and it doesn’t get excessively hot, I think we’ve got a pretty nice crop coming.”
Planted acres in the state are about 290,000, down 8% from 315,000 a year earlier, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported June 30. Many growers shifted to crops that use less water and other inputs.
Angie Rader, a partner in Wilder-based Doug Gross Farms, said many growers in the southwest region planned for below-average supplies of irrigation water but now have enough thanks to the wet spring.
“Growth got a little behind because of the moisture, but we’re happy to have the moisture,” she said.
Rader said the farm’s crop at one point was about three weeks behind average progress to date but recently lags by just a week or so.
“We plan to give the crop around an extra week or so to mature as long as the plants continue to look good as we get close to that date,” she said.
East-region grower Bryan Searle of Shelley said many tubers are smaller than usual now but potatoes are benefiting from good conditions.
The next four to five weeks will be critical, he said.
“Currently, the crop looks pretty good,” Joe Esta, vice president at Wada Farms in Idaho Falls, said July 26. The business likes to see rows in the region close by July 4, “and they were trailing that a little bit.”
The company in recent test digs found some larger potatoes, though “not as many as we’d like to see,” he said.
Esta said smoke and long stretches with daytime temperatures above 95 degrees can stunt growth, but those conditions have not occurred.
Darrington said he recently found good test weight and yield in fall-planted barley, traditionally a sign processing potatoes will show good specific gravity. A high measurement — heavy on solids and light on water — lets processors get more usable material from each potato and fry it best.
“If we can finish out, it’s going to be a really great crop,” he said.
