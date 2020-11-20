Idaho officials Nov. 20 petitioned the state’s Fifth District Court to start a water-rights adjudication for the Bear River Basin.
The court set a hearing March 4 to determine whether it will proceed.
The 2020 state Legislature authorized the adjudication for Idaho’s part of the basin, which also reaches into Utah and Wyoming. The bill’s purpose statement said in part that many of the rights aren’t used as described in decrees or licenses, and that some old, long-used rights are the first curtailed because they are undocumented.
Lawmakers ended the 2020 session early because of COVID-19 and did not provide funding. The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 11.
Bear River Basin water rights in Idaho were last adjudicated 100 years ago. Many are insufficiently documented or undocumented, state water managers say.
Idaho Department of Water Resources officials told Capital Press that the adjudication is expected to take 10 years, cost about $8 million and involve about 14,000 claims. The department now has about 4,700 on record.
IDWR said in a news release the adjudication will review all water rights held by private property owners, governments and utilities. The petition includes a request that gives water users the option to defer filing small domestic and stock-water claims.
The Bear River follows an arch-shaped course from Utah into Wyoming and Idaho, and then back into Utah, terminating in the Great Salt Lake.
The adjudication will include the waters of the Malad River Valley — which flow south into Utah and are a tributary of the Bear River — and the Curlew Valley. Curlew includes the Deep Creek drainage, another Great Salt Lake tributary.
An adjudication allows older undocumented water rights to be documented, reaffirms existing permits and licenses, removes unused rights from records, and can help water-management efforts. IDWR receives water-rights filings and acts as a technical adviser to the court, which decides the rights.