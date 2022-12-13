Nez Perce

Panel members Paul Arrington, Garrick Baxter, Duane Mecham and John Simpson.

 Courtesy of Idaho Farm Bureau

Thinking about the Nez Perce Agreement now — from short-term costs upstream to long-term benefits downstream — is well worthwhile even though the 30-year pact has 12 years remaining.

That was the common sentiment expressed in a panel discussion that was part of a joint water seminar in Boise Dec. 6. The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, and the state Water Users and Grain Producers associations hosted it.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you