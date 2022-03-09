BOISE — The Idaho Legislature is advancing a bill that would change how soil and water conservation boards are set up at the state and local levels.
If House Bill 642 passes, the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission would have seven members instead of five.
At the local level, soil and water conservation districts would be allowed to have five supervisors, two fewer than the current requirement. The number of districts would be capped at the current 50.
The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee March 8 voted unanimously to send the bill to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation. The House passed the bill, 65-0-5, on March 2.
State commissioners could serve up to two four-year terms, which would be staggered. The six divisions of the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts would submit three candidates to the governor. The seventh commissioner would be at-large and selected by the governor independently.
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, asked bill sponsor Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, why the legislation is needed.
Harris said the legislation requires the governor to make the appointment from the three candidates submitted, which gives districts more say in state commission membership.
He said in an interview that governors in the past have appointed people who were not on the list of candidates, and HB 642 would prevent that.
The proposed expansion of the commission from five members is significant, said Harris, a rancher.
“The whole state will receive better representation,” he said. There would be “more minds in the room, more viewpoints, more people participating.”
Harris said drought in the West and particularly in Idaho means the state Soil and Water Conservation Commission’s work “will be needed now more than ever.”
At the district level, allowing governance by five supervisors instead of the currently required seven, if districts choose, would benefit rural communities that may not need seven or have difficulty finding enough candidates.
“A lot of these district supervisors are farmers and ranchers. Their time is limited,” Harris said. “And in a lot of these districts, it’s easier to get five.”
The bill’s ban on creating new districts partly reflects that the current total of 50 is sufficient given that Idaho has 44 counties, he said. There is no current movement to add districts, though that is possible under current state law.
