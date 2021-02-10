The Idaho Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Feb. 9 to introduce legislation that would create an Agricultural Best Management Practices Fund for water-quality projects.
The fund would operate on a calendar year rather than the state’s July 1 fiscal year, which the Department of Environmental Quality says would better suit project cycles and provide other benefits.
“This will improve the agency’s ability to award these projects, and get them completed and paid out,” Mary Anne Nelson, the department’s Surface and Wastewater Division administrator, told Capital Press.
Establishing the fund also would increase transparency, better align state money with federal programs, and possibly encourage larger, longer-term projects, she said.
The Legislature started funding the program in fiscal 2018, with $500,0000. The following year’s total was $790,000 including an one-time $290,000. Totals were $500,000 for fiscal 2020 and $279,000 for ’21. Gov. Brad Little proposes to increase funding substantially this year.
Nelson said about 35 projects have been funded, from around $15,000 to $250,000. They range from irrigation system change-outs to riparian restorations.
Treasure Valley Water Users Association Executive Director Roger Batt has said the total requested in matching grants has far exceeded amounts awarded.
The department “has identified complications with appropriating, allocating, and disbursing these funds all within the same fiscal year,” Senate Bill 1079’s purpose statement reads in part. “The nature of these projects, spanning multiple calendar years or seasons, and the short time frame in which DEQ has from appropriation to end of spending, makes it difficult for recipients of these sub-awards to get the work completed and invoices submitted for reimbursement before the end of the fiscal year in which the money was appropriated.”
The legislation would set up a dedicated account and require annual reporting to the Legislature on amounts received, spent and unspent. It would take effect on final approval, rather than on July 1. Nelson said it would not change application or awards processes, or spending restrictions.
Environmental Quality requests $279,000 for agricultural best-management practices in fiscal 2022, plus a one-time $1 million that is part of the governor’s announced plan for spending state surplus funds on projects benefiting the economy.
The governor’s one-time expenditure would go into the Ag BMP Fund if the Legislature approves both.