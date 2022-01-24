About 29% of the irrigated agricultural land in the Boise River watershed was converted to urban uses from 2001 to 2016, according to a study's findings presented at the Idaho Water Users Association’s convention.
And from 2016 to 2020, 12-16% of the irrigated ag lands along three major creeks in the area between Boise and Caldwell were converted to non-agricultural uses.
Attorney Dan Steenson spoke to the association about the impact urbanization is having on agricultural irrigators.
He said one study of the three-creek system estimated 60-70% of the water flowing from the creeks into the Boise River could be lost if all flood irrigation is converted to pressurized delivery.
Steenson represents the Treasure Valley Water Users Association and is a member of the Lower Boise Watershed Council board.
The Treasure Valley Water Users say the area has about 1,500 miles of canals and laterals. Flood irrigation — still substantial for reasons including an abundance of small fields and a large seed industry — helps to replenish the aquifer, he said.
Steenson said converting from flood irrigation to pressurized delivery can reduce total water usage, as well as nutrient loading in streams. “But the reduction of (water) volume can negatively impact all uses of the river and creeks,” he said.
For example, irrigation drain flows — an important source of Boise River water below Middleton, near the middle of the system — decline as more irrigation is piped and pressurized.
A new IWUA resolution supports educating developers, agencies, legislators and the public about water supply and delivery. It supports working cooperatively to prevent interference with water infrastructure and to reduce the impacts of nearby urban development. It also promotes timely notice of land ownership changes as well as irrigation system assessment obligations and benefits.
The resolution supports seeking funding for geographic information systems and other high-tech tools for monitoring, assessment and modeling water conveyances.
The association said this would help in planning and managing for the hydrologic impacts of land-use changes on surface drainage, return flows, water reuse, aquifer levels and recharge, and water supply and quality.
Greg Curtis of the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District said urbanization puts more people close to canals and other delivery infrastructure, and may prompt the district to alter systems. Covering or piping open waterways is an example.
He said he spends about 75% of his time on work related to residential subdivisions, including responding to public notices that developments are planned.
“It’s harder for me to get out, to get my feet in the dirt,” Curtis said.
Nevertheless, subdivision-related work is critical.
“If you don’t respond or comment, they will forget about you,” Curtis said.
Maintaining relationships with developers, municipalities and the state is important to safeguarding irrigation districts’ rights, he said.
Growth-prompted road projects also impact irrigation systems. Curtis said an Idaho Transportation Department plan to extend State Highway 16 five miles south to Interstate 84 in east Nampa will affect 11 of his district’s facilities.