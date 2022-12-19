NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association Winter Show and Conference is slated for Jan. 4-5 at the Nampa Civic Center.
A members-only banquet is scheduled for the evening of Jan. 4. It will be followed by the show and conference on Jan. 5.
The state ranks fifth in the U.S. in irrigated farmland acreage and second in daily on-farm water consumption, the University of Idaho reported.
Navigating drought in Idaho and much of the U.S., and “letting every last drop count” is a theme in the industry, said Ryan Nolevanko, association board president and Northwest territory sales manager with sprinkler supplier Komet.
Efficient sprinklers and drip systems, soil moisture probes and sensors and assorted wireless controls all can help irrigators optimize water usage, he said.
The equipment association has been around for more than 50 years.
Expected attendance at the free conference and trade show is more than 200, said Kyle Rooks, association executive director.
The conference, held in different cities each year, provides networking and educational opportunities, he said.
And it is “an opportunity to hear from speakers who are experts in the field of irrigation, and to learn new practices.”
Presentations are slated for agricultural, turf and landscape irrigators. Topics range from advancements in irrigation technology and the water-supply outlook to a recent grant centered on climate-smart practices. USDA in early October awarded the grant to UI, which is set to receive up to $55 million.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Presentations are slated from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.