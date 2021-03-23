Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized transferring $50 million from the general fund to the state’s Water Management Fund to help pay for enlarging the Anderson Ranch Dam, stabilizing the water supply at Mountain Home Air Force Base and developing aquifer-recharge projects in the Upper Snake River Valley.
Last week he signed Senate Bill 1121, a supplemental appropriation for the Department of Water Resources. It is part of his initiative to spend part of the budget surplus on projects that promise economic benefits.
The state general fund primarily comes from income and sales taxes.
The Anderson Ranch Dam expansion aims to store additional water for the state’s growing southwest region. Idaho is partnering with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on the project.
In the east, Upper Snake River projects will benefit Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge operations, most of which have focused on downstream sites in the river’s middle reach. Work at Mountain Home AFB will secure a stable water supply.
“The Water Board appreciates the confidence the Legislature and the governor have in us to work on water-infrastructure projects in the state,” Idaho Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould said in an interview. “We have some high-priority projects the Legislature and governor asked us to work on, and this will give us funding to get those projects underway.
“We now have the resources to construct the pipeline from the Snake River to Mountain Home Air Force Base, to provide bridge financing for the Anderson Ranch Dam raise project, and to expand recharge in eastern Idaho as well as take up some other high-priority projects the Water Board has,” he said.
The Legislature and governor “see the need to continue to develop our resources for the continued growth of the state of Idaho,” Raybould said.
How Idaho manages its water “determines our success or failure as a state,” Little said in a statement. “Our strategic investment in long-term water projects and safe water systems for our communities will benefit Idahoans for generations to come. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature … for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in clean, abundant water.”
The Legislature in 2020 allocated $20 million for major water projects. The board said in a release that the combined $70 million in 2020 and 2021 will provide $28 million for a pipeline from CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River to the Air Force base, $22.4 million for Upper Snake recharge projects, $17.6 million for Anderson Ranch Dam— the board will coordinate with users to fund the non-federal portion of the project — and $2 million to investigate developing more storage in Bear Lake for water users in Bear River Basin.