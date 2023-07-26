BC NY Canal re-line 1 (1).jpg (copy)

Concrete relining work on the upper New York Canal in central Boise. The project is partially funded by the Idaho Water Resource Board.

 Boise Project Board of Control

The Idaho Water Resource Board at its July 21 meeting in Moscow approved spending $59.4 million overall on nine projects designed to make supply more sustainable in various regions.

The projects were the first selected from the board’s regional priority list that helps guide spending on large-scale work designed to increase system sustainability.

