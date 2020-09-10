The Idaho Department of Water Resources could start adjudicating water rights in the state’s southeastern corner next year.
The 2020 Legislature passed House Bill 382, which authorized a water-rights adjudication for Idaho’s portion of the Bear River Basin. But lawmakers did not provide funding for the effort, as it adjourned early because of COVID-19 concerns.
Starting the adjudication requires the Legislature to fund it and a district court to authorize it. In an adjudication, IDWR receives water-right filings and acts as a technical adviser to the court, which decides the rights.
The Bear River Basin includes parts of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Idaho water rights were last adjudicated 100 years ago. Many remain insufficiently documented or undocumented.
HB 382’s purpose statement reads in part that many of the rights aren’t used as described in decrees or licenses, and that some older, long-used rights are the first curtailed because they are undocumented.
“The primary benefit is bringing surety to water-right owners, giving them a confidence or assurance in the property interest in their water rights,” said James Cefalo, IDWR Eastern Region manager in Idaho Falls.
“For years, as people have come to the department seeking to update ownership, many have been turned away” because the department can’t make a sufficient on-record determination, he said. “An adjudication court has the ability to determine those questions with finality.”
The adjudication will take about 10 years, cost about $8 million and involve about 14,000 claims, Cefalo said. The total could increase depending on filings by domestic users.
“When you’re trying to do a land transaction, issues often arise” due to a lack of updated water rights records, said Randy Budge, a Pocatello, Idaho, attorney. He has practiced water law 44 years and grew up on a cattle ranch along the Bear River.
Budge, whose clients include canal companies, said an adjudication will identify and catalog a water right’s current owner and priority date, the quantity to which the owner is entitled, the point of diversion and the place, nature and season of use. The Idaho Constitution and statutes prioritize older rights via a prior-appropriation doctrine known as “first in time, first in right.”
“Much of the water in the river comes from tributaries, where not as much is known or identified,” he said. Identifying and quantifying tributary rights would help make sure senior, main-channel users receive amounts to which they’re entitled and possibly reduce usage of water stored in Bear Lake when natural flow is inadequate to irrigate crops.
Several other issues are driving the need for the adjudication in Idaho, Budge said.
“One would be the impacts of new development relying primarily on groundwater supplies that can adversely affect river flows,” he said. Utah’s growth on the Wasatch Front, and greater recent interest in preserving water levels in the Great Salt Lake — of which the Bear River is the largest tributary — are other factors.