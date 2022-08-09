Irrigation system

Much of Idaho will remain in drought through the end of the water year.

 Idaho Power

Much of Idaho likely will remain in some level of drought when the water year ends on Sept. 30.

Erin Whorton, a water supply specialist at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise, said about 68% of the state is drier than normal, and 45% remains in moderate to severe drought.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you