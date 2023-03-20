The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality through April 15 will accept applications for Agricultural Best Management Practices Grants.

The grant program is designed to support pollution reduction efforts statewide, including helping landowners modify their agricultural practices to improve water quality and meet the objectives of total maximum daily load requirements, according to a department release. The load requirements aim to reduce amounts of pollutants, such as phosphorous, that enter water bodies.

