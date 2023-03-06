The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded $107,700 to five drinking water and wastewater systems to help facility managers evaluate system deficiencies and determine what improvements are needed.

“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department release. “These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well.”

