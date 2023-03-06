The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded $107,700 to five drinking water and wastewater systems to help facility managers evaluate system deficiencies and determine what improvements are needed.
“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department release. “These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well.”
The legislature last year approved water and wastewater funding that aims to ensure residents, especially in rural communities, can depend on these systems for generations to come, he said.
Facility planning grants help pay for development of engineering reports that identify the most cost-effective, environmentally sound upgrades, according to the department.
The grants pay for up to half of eligible planning costs. The maximum match has been $45,000 for drinking water and $65,000 for wastewater projects in recent years. The recipients are:
• Bailey Creek Homeowners Association Inc. in Caribou County, $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the system and identify needed improvements. The association will pay the remaining $20,000.
• City of Basalt, Bingham County, $12,000 for a wastewater planning study. Total cost is $24,000.
• City of Dubois, $30,000 for wastewater planning study. Total cost is $60,000.
• Fairview Water District in Franklin County, $20,000 for drinking water planning study. Total cost is $40,000.
• Starweather Owners Association Inc. in Blaine County was awarded $25,700 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total cost is $51,400.
