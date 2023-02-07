Idaho recently awarded drinking water and wastewater systems more than $51.33 million in construction grants and $191,300 in planning grants.
Gov. Brad Little and the 2022 Legislature directed part of the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding toward expanding or improving these systems to benefit residents, rural communities, and agricultural and other businesses.
The construction grants save communities nearly $75.17 million combined compared to the average cost of general obligation municipal bonds, the Department of Environmental Quality said in a release. The planning grants help pay for engineering reports that evaluate current systems and identify the most cost-effective, environmentally sound improvements to maintain state and federal compliance.
Construction grants
• City of American Falls, $11.46 million to build a new well, install a water meter and supervisory control and data acquisition system, and improve water distribution.
• Carlin Bay Property Owners Association in Kootenai County, $1.81 million to continue drinking water improvements. Work includes new lake intake, new treatment plant and reservoir, reservoir repairs, improving distribution line and pump station.
• City of Preston, $14.97 million to continue building wastewater treatment plant improvements. Work includes new headworks, flow equalization, tertiary filtration system, improved secondary treatment and clarifiers, redundant treatment capacity.
• City of Rupert, $16.06 million to design and build a membrane bio-reactor, secondary filtration, and a UV disinfection process. Project aims to increase facility’s classification and add redundancy.
• Yellow Pine Water Users Association in Valley County, $6.05 million to complete first phase of drinking water project. Includes intake modifications, construction of new treatment facility, reservoir modifications, water main replacement, easements.
Planning grants
• City of Ashton, $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total project cost is $60,000. Remainder funded by USDA or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
• Aspen Hollow Homeowners Association Inc. in Blaine County, $35,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total project cost is $70,000. Remainder funded by association.
• Curley Creek Water Association in Boundary County, $17,800 to prepare drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total project cost is $35,600. Remainder funded by USDA.
• Kingston Water District in Shoshone County, $48,500 to prepare drinking water planning study. Total project cost is $97,000. Remainder funded by district.
• City of Lava Hot Springs, $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total project cost is $60,000. Remainder funded by city.
• Sage Valley Water and Sewer District in Bonner County, $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study. Total project cost is $60,000. Remainder funded by district.
