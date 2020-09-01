Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Jess Byrne as state Department of Environmental Quality director, effective Aug. 31.
Byrne succeeds John Tippets. Tippets was appointed to the post in 2015 and retired in July 2020. Little, in a news release, thanked Tippets “for his years of service to the people and resources of Idaho. I wish him well in his retirement.”
Byrne has served as deputy director since April 2012 and twice served as interim director. He earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental health from Boise State University in 1999 and a master's degree in public administration from BSU in 2004.
Little said Byrne is “committed to the vision of ensuring Idaho’s environment enhances healthy living and supports thriving communities. His years of experience as deputy director make him uniquely capable to serve in this important position.”
“I am honored Gov. Little entrusted me with the opportunity to serve as DEQ’s director,” Byrne said in the release. “I look forward to working with our partners throughout the state to continue finding the appropriate balance between environmental protection and economic development to ensure our state’s long-term success.”