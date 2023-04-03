Watercraft inspectors at Idaho roadside stations may see more traffic this season — and, potentially, more invasive mussels.
Crews intercepted 36-mussel-fouled boats last year and 52 in 2021. So far this year, two have been intercepted at the Interstate 15 North station in Malad, near the Utah border, according to the department.
The inspectors look for quagga and zebra mussels and other invasive aquatic species. The mussels, which are not present in the Columbia Basin, can damage irrigation and drinking water systems and impact native species.
High snowpack in much of the West bodes well for boat usage and thus traffic at the state’s 20 inspection stations, said Nic Zurfluh, Idaho State Department of Agriculture invasive species section manager.
“We do typically see a good level of boat use with increased snowpack and melt,” he said.
How much Western reservoir levels ultimately rise will depend on runoff and other factors, but higher water levels generally increase access, Zurfluh said. Boaters can launch from more points on a body of water, and for a longer period.
“In the West, it’s refreshing to see good, strong snowpack,” he said.
Quagga and zebra mussels are present in lakes Mead and Powell on the Colorado River. Higher water levels and increased access could prompt more Idaho boaters to head to those reservoirs, “and our stations would expect to see more of that boating traffic coming back,” Zurfluh said.
But even if visitation to Mead and Powell increases — as each boater weighs fuel prices, inflation and other factors — crews at the inspection stations will not necessarily intercept more mussel-fouled watercraft. During recent low-water years, boats got closer to mussel beds, such as when they anchored or moved close to accessible beaches and shorelines, he said.
Inspections at the Idaho stations totaled 102,688 last year, down from about 113,000 in 2021, Zurfluh said.
Last year’s cold, wet spring delayed the season’s start. Fuel prices and inflation were concerns. Boating and other outdoor activities were popular in 2021 as COVID-19 impacts continued.
The Midwest, Texas and the Dakotas also have quagga and zebra mussels. The Western states, which run similar inspection programs, cooperate to reduce risk.
Watercraft owners must stop at the Idaho stations during operating hours even if they had an inspection earlier on their trip. Documentation from the previous stop can expedite the process, Zurfluh said. Watercraft and water-borne equipment should be inspected and cleaned after leaving a water body.
The inspection stations “play an essential role in protecting Idaho’s waterways,” he said. “We greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation and dedication to protecting our state from invasive species.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.