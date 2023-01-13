The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded nearly $1.33 million in matching grants to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems to help managers evaluate deficiencies and determine necessary improvements.
“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department release. The systems are crucial to residents’ way of life and the economy, and “funding for these projects aims to ensure Idaho residents, especially those in our rural communities, can depend on our water and wastewater systems for generations to come.”
• Birch Creek Culinary Water Co. Inc. in Franklin County. $10,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the drinking water system and identify needed improvement. Total project cost: $20,000.
• Caribou Acres Water Co. Inc. in Bannock County, $30,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study. Total cost: $60,000.
• City of Coeur d’Alene, $103,850 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total cost: $207,700.
• City of Declo, $22,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $22,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review. Total eligible project costs: $45,000 each.
• City of Dover, $82,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible cost: $164,000.
• Elmore County, $140,400 to prepare an aquifer recharge feasibility planning study to identify the need for a recharge facility. Total eligible cost: $280,800.
• Emida Water and Sewer Association Inc. in Benewah County, $35,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible cost: $70,000.
• Fish Haven Area Recreational Sewer District in Bear Lake County, $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible cost: $60,000.
• Groveland Water and Sewer District in Bingham County, $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review. Total eligible cost: $50,000.
• Hauser Lake Water Association Inc. in Kootenai County, $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total cost: $40,000.
• City of Idaho Falls, $248,448 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review. Total eligible cost: $496,895.
• City of Inkom, $20,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total cost: $40,000.
• Lakeview Estates Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc. in Clearwater County, $32,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review. Total eligible cost: $65,000.
• City of Malad, $42,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $50,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible project costs: $113,000 and $110,000, respectively.
• Moreland Water and Sewer District in Bingham County, $25,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental reviews. Total eligible project costs: $50,000 each.
• Murphy Community Water System in Owyhee County, offered $40,000 to prepare a drinking water system and environmental review. Total eligible cost: $80,000.
• City of Newdale in Fremont County, $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study. Total cost: $40,000.
• Outlet Bay Sewer District in Bonner County, $28,750 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible cost: $57,500.
• City of Paul, $39,395 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible cost: $78,790.
• Riverside Water and Sewer District in Clearwater County, $40,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study and environmental review. Total eligible cost: $80,000.
• City of Soda Springs, $22,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. Total cost: $45,000.
• Star Sewer and Water District in Ada County, $50,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $60,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible costs: $100,000 and $120,000, respectively.
• City of Sugar City, $15,000 to prepare a drinking water study and $25,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study. Total eligible costs: $30,000 and $50,000, respectively.
• West Bonner Water and Sewer District in Bonner County, $17,500 to prepare a drinking water planning study. Total eligible cost: $35,000.
