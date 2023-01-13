The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded nearly $1.33 million in matching grants to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems to help managers evaluate deficiencies and determine necessary improvements.

“Families, farmers, ranchers and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems,” Gov. Brad Little said in a department release. The systems are crucial to residents’ way of life and the economy, and “funding for these projects aims to ensure Idaho residents, especially those in our rural communities, can depend on our water and wastewater systems for generations to come.”

