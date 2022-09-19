Joe Tackett and Greg Curtis

Joe Tackett and Greg Curtis of Nampa and Meridian, Idaho, Irrigation District at the Ridenbaugh Canal headworks on the Boise River.

The Idaho Water Resource Board on Sept. 16 approved 12 grants totaling $12.5 million to upgrade aging infrastructure.

The board’s finance committee on Sept. 8 endorsed the grant recipients and dollar amounts, which the full board approved. The board received 31 requests for a combined $41 million.

