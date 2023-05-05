BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded about $15.4 million to five rural towns' drinking water and wastewater systems to improve their operations.
The projects are funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds that Gov. Brad Little directed to the department with the legislature's approval in 2022.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this and future generations,” he said in a release. The projects also can reduce local government and property tax burdens.
The state last year approved plans for $300 million in water and wastewater infrastructure project funding through the department’s State Revolving Loan Fund. The program provides low-interest loans and grants designed to be cheaper for communities than issuing municipal general-obligation bonds. They are:
• City of Bliss, $7.5 million to build a new drinking water well and evaluate senior water rights including potential property acquisition. The city also will evaluate its drinking water well for distribution improvements.
• City of Driggs, $1.5 million to improve its main spring source, install a booster station, modify pressure-reducing valves and replace water lines.
• City of Oakley, $673,814 to build a new well, well house and storage tank.
• City of Shoshone, $4.3 million to build a new water storage tank, install an electrical generator and supervisory control and data acquisition system, improve a well house electrical system including variable frequency drives, and improve the distribution system.
• Southside Water and Sewer District, in Bonner County, $1.2 million to expand the system’s source water production and evaluate current storage options and backup power.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.