Driggs_Corner_Drug_Store.jpg (copy)

Downtown Driggs, Idaho. The city is one of several that will receive money to improve its water system.

 Wikipedia

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded about $15.4 million to five rural towns' drinking water and wastewater systems to improve their operations.

The projects are funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds that Gov. Brad Little directed to the department with the legislature's approval in 2022.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you