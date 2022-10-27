The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded $6.65 million in construction grants to four drinking water systems.
They are funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature directed to the department this year.
The projects aim to increase water quality and supply to the benefit of communities and other uses, including agriculture and riparian habitat.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure to ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones,” Gov. Brad Little said in a release.
The state this year approved plans to roll out $300 million in water and wastewater project funding through Environmental Quality’s revolving loan fund program that provides low-interest loans and grants.
The grants represent a savings of more than $10.3 million to communities compared to average costs for municipal general obligation debt, the department said.
Kootenai County is upgrading its distribution system. The work aims to increase water storage, replace and increase pumping capacity and replace meters. The $5 million grant covers material and labor cost overruns.
Bayview Water and Sewer District in Bonner County is improving its storage tank, replacing transmission lines and installing other equipment, including transmission lines and distribution mains, a well and a backup generator. The $750,000 grant covers cost overruns.
Sunnyside Water Association, also in Bonner County, is adding two booster stations, replacing piping and upgrading its storage reservoir. The $500,000 grant covers cost overruns.
The City of St. Maries is replacing and upgrading water lines. The $400,000 grant covers cost overruns.
