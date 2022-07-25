Nampa canal.

Ten Idaho canal and culvert projects have been given grants totaling $1 million.

 Capital Press File

The Idaho Water Resource Board has approved 10 flood-management grants totaling slightly more than $1 million.

Staff reviewed and scored 14 proposals. The board funded the top 10 for just less than the budget of $1.07 million, which included $70,000 in carryover funds from 2021.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you