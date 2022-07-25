The Idaho Water Resource Board has approved 10 flood-management grants totaling slightly more than $1 million.
Staff reviewed and scored 14 proposals. The board funded the top 10 for just less than the budget of $1.07 million, which included $70,000 in carryover funds from 2021.
Water managers and the Legislature piloted the program after flooding followed the unusually wet 2016-17 winter. The Legislature, which subsequently made the program permanent, currently provides $1 million a year. Projects must provide a 50% funding match and be completed in the next year. They are:
• Goose Creek Flood Control District near Burley: Grant $200,000, total project cost $535,536. Provide pathway for floodwater to pass under irrigation canal without damaging canal or interrupting service. Replace farm access bridge over canal.
• Riverside Water & Sewer District: Grant $200,000, total cost $440,388. Repair segment of Clearwater River bank next to sewage lagoons. Install riprap embankment, log barriers to reduce future erosion, prevent discharge of wastewater into river and inflow of river water into treatment system. Improve fish habitat.
• Madison County: Grant $126,392, total cost $252,784. Build single large diversion structure on Teton River, on county property near gravel pits, for flood mitigation.
• Madison County: Grant $47,859, total cost $95,717. Upgrade automated splitter gate at start of Teton River north and south forks to operate at flood flows as well as irrigation flows. The project aims to reduce flood risk for residents of Madison and Fremont counties, Sugar City, Rexburg.
• Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Recharge Inc. in cooperation with Madison County Flood Diversion Project: Grant $47,300, total cost $99,600. Install water-supply canal from Wilford Canal to Jenkins gravel pit near Teton River. The board said the project aims to reduce flooding, provide incentive to return water to aquifer.
• Boise River Flood Control District 10: Grant $125,000, total cost $250,000. Develop channel maintenance plan, determine strategy to reduce flood risk in key areas. The board said the process will involve stakeholders, use two-dimensional hydraulic modeling tool.
• Squaw Creek Ditch Co.: Grant $125,000, total cost $250,000. Move canal away from streambed to prevent bank loss.
• City of Lewiston: Grant $106,382, total cost $212,705. Replace, upsize piping between 11th and 12th avenues. The board said the area has history of backing up water during storms, covering road and flooding property.
• Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District: Grant $84,085, total cost $176,458. Replace stream-crossing culvert that plugged and overtopped during flood. Rebuild 1.3 miles of road, install stream crossing at Garden Creek, rehabilitate stream channel.
• Twin Lakes Flood Control District 17: Grant $8,000, total cost $16,000. Remove fallen trees, limbs, other debris from Rathdrum Creek.
