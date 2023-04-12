Idaho agricultural groups have joined other Northwest stakeholders in asking U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to step in on the federal government's efforts to restore salmon by removing the four lower Snake River dams.

Decades-long litigation over salmon in the Columbia River Basin is halted under a stay agreement until Aug. 31. 

Stacey Satterlee

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

